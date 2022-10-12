WARRENTON – A trunk-or-treat event will lead off the Annual Fall Festival, set to take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Community Park.
The event will also feature carnival games, a petting zoo sponsored by local 4-H groups, a fish toss, craft booths, a pumpkin patch and food carts. The Warrenton Fire Department will also sponsor a pumpkin launch.
This event is free and open to the public. Some events will require a small fee. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/warrentonoregonfallfestival. This event is also seeking volunteers. For more information about participating, contact warrentonoregonfallfestival@gmail.com.
