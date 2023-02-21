WARRENTON — Dungeness crab season has arrived and dinner will be served at the Warrenton Community Center from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to fresh crab, cole slaw, garlic bread and dessert will be available at this event, sponsored by the Deep Sea Fishermen's Benefit Fund.
Dinner is $17 for adults and $15 for seniors as well as children under 12. Half dinners will be available for $10. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/people/deep-sea-fishermens-benefit-fund.
