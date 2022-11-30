GRAYS RIVER, Wash. – The Third Annual Wahkiakum West End Art Show will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grays River Grange, featuring watercolor and acrylic paintings.
The show will be hosted by local artists Carol Ernest, Noreen Fitts, Krsto Novoselic, Sandra Prucha and Gail Wahlstrom, with live music provided by Joel Fitts. For more information, contact Carol Ervest at 360-465-2911.
