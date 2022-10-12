ASTORIA – Volunteers will help to clean and enhance downtown Astoria during Love Your Streets, a seasonal event that will take place from 9 a.m to noon Saturday.
Street planters will be prepared for the winter season, graffiti will be cleaned and removed, trash will be picked up and more.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.astoriadowntown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.