Enjoy free admission to parks for MLK Day
Buy Now

Surfers catch a wave at Cape Disappointment State Park's Waikiki Beach in Ilwaco. 

 Alex Pajunas/The Astorian

ILWACO, Wash. — Two free days are being offered by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission: On Saturday, in recognition of Washington State Parks’ birthday, and on April 22, in celebration of Earth Day.

This means visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for a day-use visit on those days. The Discover Pass is required to access lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. For information, go to parks.wa.gov

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.