ROCKAWAY BEACH – North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection will host "Is Your Drinking Water Safe," a virtual workshop focused on the safety of local drinking water, on Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The workshop will review the organization’s efforts to protect watersheds, forests and drinking water sources, as well as teach community members tools to trace local water sources and look for potential hazards. The workshop will also offer information on ways to volunteer with the organization.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.healthywatershed.org.
