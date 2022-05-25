PORTLAND – The Portland Audubon Society will offer a virtual training session aimed at those interested in monitoring seabirds at sites near Cape Falcon or Haystack Rock on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The session is part of a series of partnerships with local organizations to help citizens take part in monitoring coastal nesting colonies.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.audubonportland.org.
