ASTORIA — A group of local musicians will get in character as The Best of Both Worlds, a tribute to Van Halen performing at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The show, presented by Ohana Media Group and 102.3 KCRX, will feature two singers in a set of familiar cover songs.
Admission is $28 in advance or $38 on the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.