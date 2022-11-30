ASTORIA – Runners are invited to step up for a 5K in the tackiest of winter wear – the ugly Christmas sweater – at a race set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center.
A hot cocoa bar will be set up following the run, as will a winter bazaar and craft fair, set to show a variety of local crafts from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration for the Ugly Sweater 5K Run is $10. The bazaar is free and open to the public. Food bank donations will be accepted during the bazaar. For more information, visit www.clatsopcofair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.