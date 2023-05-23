ASTORIA — Artists Liv Joyce and Dustin Nord have been selected to take part in the Coastal Oregon Artist Residency, a partnership between Astoria Visual Arts and Recology Western Oregon focused on art making with the use of repurposed materials.
The program runs from June 1 through Sept. 30. During that time, Joyce and Nord will receive a monthly stipend, studio space at Recology's Warrenton facility and have access to discarded materials from the Astoria Recycling Depot and Transfer Station.
The annual residency, now in its sixth year, will close with an art exhibition in Astoria. For more information, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org.
