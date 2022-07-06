ASTORIA – The 36th annual Northwest Big Brass Bash will take place at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Hosted by the Astoria Tuba Quartet, the weekend event allows musicians, ranging from high school students to veteran players, to hone their skills, and is dedicated to the memory of guest artist Harvey Phillips.
The event will include a recital showcase for solo and ensemble players at 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a lesson and performance by music professor Michael Grose. Rehearsal time will take place throughout the weekend, culminating in a group concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.hpnwbbb.org
