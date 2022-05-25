LONG BEACH, Wash. – Singer-songwriter and folk group the Ellen Whyte Trio will perform at the Peninsula Arts Center on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Consisting of Whyte alongside bassist Gene Houck and keyboardist Jean-Pierre Garau, the trio performs in a roundtable style, with each singing both beloved cover songs and original music.
Admission for the show is $20, with limited seating available. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org.
