ASTORIA — Comedians Monica Nevi, Adam Pasi and Drew Wilson-McGrath will host North Coast Comedy Night at the Liberty Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Nevi, a Seattle-based comic, has appeared across television and radio programs for over a decade while Pasi, a fixture of the Oregon comedy scene, hosts multiple comedy shows in the Portland area. The pair will be joined by Wilson-McGrath, a seasoned coastal comic and the developer of North Coast Comedy Night.
Admission for the show is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is for those 21 and over only. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.