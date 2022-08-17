SEASIDE – A discussion of the book “Eminent Oregonians: Three Who Matter” will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the community room at Seaside Library, followed by a book signing and discussion at 4 p.m. at Beach Books.
Steve Forrester, President and CEO of EO Media Group, will discuss research on Richard Neuberger, while co-authors Jane Kirkpatrick and R. Gregory Nokes will share information about the lives of Abigail Scott Duniway and Jesse Applegate.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 503-738-6742 or visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
