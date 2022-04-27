ASTORIA — A series of cover artists will take the stage for "Tribute Mania," paying homage to the catalogs of 1980s favorites at the Liberty Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
First, local musicians Roger Jaime, James “Bucky” Pottschmidt, Mat “Hurrikane” Banke, Michael Simpson and John Elkins, forming the tribute band Back Into Black, will perform AC/DC's "Back In Black" album in full. Next, Jett-A-Tar, featuring vocalist Marcie Attig Long, will perform hits from Pat Benatar and wrap up the evening with a tribute to Joan Jett.
Admission for the show is $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
