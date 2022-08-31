SEASIDE – Seaside's Treasure the Beach cleanup event will offer locals and visitors the chance to contribute to a healthier shoreline, beginning at the Seaside Aquarium at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The monthly beach cleanup, coordinated by multiple area volunteer groups, provides trash bags and gloves to participants, as well as "cleanup coins" redeemable at local coffee shops.
Volunteers can sign up and receive supplies at the aquarium before setting out onto the beach. For more information, visit www.seasideaquarium.com.
