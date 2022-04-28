ASTORIA — Travel writer, essayist and poet Suzanne Roberts will read from her latest book and host a signing event at the Astoria Library on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Roberts, whose acclaimed travel literature has offered much adventure and perspective, will discuss her latest book, "Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties." The book focuses on links between human and animal natures, chronicling both personal and societal experiences of death, desire and loss throughout various landscape settings, including those related to social conflict and effects of climate change.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.astorialibrary.org.
