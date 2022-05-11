MANZANITA – Celebrating the possibilities of recycled materials, the Heart of Cartm will host the Trash Bash Art Festival, featuring multiple events spanning from Thursday to Sunday.
Sponsored by the Oregon Arts Commission, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association and more, the four day event will include a Trash Art Gallery on display at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, as well as a Trashion Show at Nehalem Bay Winery on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
An opening party will precede the latter event, featuring musical guests Erotic City and catering from Neah-Kah-Nie Bistro starting at 4 p.m. Refreshments will also be available for purchase from Surf 2 Soul during the event.
Trash Art Gallery reception tickets are $40, while tickets for the Trashion Show are $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.heartofcartm.org.
