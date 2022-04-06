GEARHART — Artist Linda Gebhart will lead “Painting a Watercolor Seascape,” a workshop focused on ocean landscapes of the North Coast, at Trail’s End Art Association on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
All materials for the workshop will be provided by the gallery. Each participant will leave the workshop with a completed, matted seascape to display and treasure.
Trail’s End Art Association is the oldest nonprofit group of its kind on the North Coast. The association’s Gearhart gallery hosts monthly shows in addition to its mainstay prints, cards, jewelry and pottery.
Gebhart paints seascapes, architecture, and landscapes, often using recycled materials for matting and framing her work.
Participation in this workshop costs $30 for members of Trail’s End Art Association and $35 for non-members. To register, visit www.trailsendart.org or visit the gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.