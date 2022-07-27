GEARHART – Artists are invited to submit works to Trail’s End Art Association for the group’s 71st Annual Judged Show.
The gallery will accept submissions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Items accepted may include painting, drawing, photography, sculpture and mixed media. Selected pieces will be displayed from Aug. 5 to 27.
Entries are free for association members and $20 per piece or $30 per two pieces for nonmembers, plus additional sales commissions. For more information, visit www.trailsendart.org.
