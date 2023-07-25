GEARHART — Trail's End Art Association invites artists from Oregon and southwest Washington to submit works for the gallery's annual judged show. Submissions will be accepted at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
This event marks the only time each year when Trail's End welcomes nonmembers to enter work for exhibit and judging.
An awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 to announce the winners of the show. For more information, visit www.trailsendart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.