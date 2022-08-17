GEARHART – Trail’s End Art Association announced winners of the group’s judged art show at a reception earlier this month.
Deborah Stenberg’s “Bread Winners” took the Best of Show prize, while the Mayor’s award, selected by Gearhart mayor Kerry Smith, was given to Cecilia Henle’s “Chickadee Fluffed.”
The judged art show attracted submissions from more than 50 Northwest artists.
The show marks a unique opportunity for nonmembers to submit artwork at the gallery. For more information, visit www.trailsendart.org.
