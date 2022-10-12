ASTORIA – A traditional Scandinavian casserole, with salmon and potato, will be on the menu at Laksloda, set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Suomi Hall.
The autumn meal will also include house-made Finnish bread, pickled beets, vegetables, apple crisp and coffee.
Admission for the lunch event is $20 for adults and $10 for those 12 years old and under. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/suomihall.
