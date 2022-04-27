CANNON BEACH — Tolovana Arts Colony will host "Sunflowers for Peace," an art show and fundraiser benefitting children affected by the war in Ukraine, at Tolovana Hall on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event will feature local art for sale alongside Ukrainian music and foods. All proceeds collected from sales will go directly to Voices of Children, an aid organization supporting children in Ukraine.
For more information or to donate art, visit www.tolovanaartscolony.org
