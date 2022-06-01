CANNON BEACH – Tolovana Arts Colony will host Puttz, a mini golf event and community fundraiser, at participating businesses throughout Cannon Beach from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday
Now entering its 14th year, Puttz welcomes visitors of all ages and skill levels to play a series of mini golf holes designed and sponsored by local merchants between 1 and 5 p.m.
The event will be followed by a raffle, silent auction and taco party, held from 5 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168.
Golf rounds are $15 per player or $50 for four players. Scorecards will be available at Sandpiper Square in Cannon Beach. For more information, visit www.tolovanaartscolony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.