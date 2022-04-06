TILLAMOOK — Downtown Tillamook merchants will host "Sip and Shop," an event offering selections of regional wine and beer alongside local goods on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Participating businesses will host a variety of sales and events. These include the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce, West Elliott Boutique, Recurrent, Riverside Floral, Find Roots, Likely Finds Antique Boutique, Madeline's Vintage Marketplace and more.
This event is free and open to all.
For more information, visit www.tillamookchamber.org.
