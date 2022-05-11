CANNON BEACH — Chamber music quartet Three Leg Torso will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse.
Combining music from the violin, accordion, saxophone, mallets, bass and other instruments, the group, which expanded from a trio to a quartet, will perform an eclectic selection of chamber music, tango and other music styles.
Admission for the show is $25. Discounts are available for guests at qualifying Cannon Beach accommodations. Doors open at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required for all attendees. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.