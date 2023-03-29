ASTORIA — Three bands will play back-to-back tribute sets, commemorating AC/DC, Pat Benetar, Joan Jett and Poison, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Theatre.
The night leads off with Back Into Black, a high-energy AC/DC tribute featuring local guitarist James "Bucky" Pottschmidt and vocalist Roger Jaime, joined by drummer Brad Von Kirshner and bassist Michael Simpson.
Next is Jett-A-Tar, featuring local vocalist Marcie Attic Long with the music of Pat Benetar and Joan Jett. Completing the lineup is Poison'US, an 80s glam tribute to the metal band Poison.
Admission is $25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.