CANNON BEACH — Travel guides, timeless classics, cookbooks, children's adventures and shelves more await at the Cannon Beach Library's annual Fourth of July book sale, returning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.
The four-day sale is the nonprofit library's largest of the year, bringing together donated books, volunteers and curious readers for a fundraising effort.
From 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday, on the final day of the sale, bags will be provided for a $5 fill-a-bag event.
The library will be closed for all regular services from Thursday through Tuesday, though books may still be returned in the drop box. For more information, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.