ASTORIA – Acoustic trio The Musers will play at KALA at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Presenting tunes from their fourth album, “Beautiful Mysteries,” the group will perform a set featuring the banjolin, mandolin and guitar. Their original songs are inspired by genres as diverse as Applachian bluegrass, gospel, string music and the San Francisco folk music scene.
Admission is $15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. A full bar is offered. To buy tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com or purchase at the door.
