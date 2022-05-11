ASTORIA — The Ten Fifteen Theater will host a volunteer open house event on Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
This event will provide an overview along with logistics for potential theater volunteers. Discussion topics will include costume and set design, lighting, sound operation, house management and more. It’s an opportunity to connect with theater directors and community members.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required for all volunteers. For more information, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
