ASTORIA — Music, scenes, dancing and magic, anything to keep going at Performathon, a 24-hour continuous set of entertainers starting at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Ten Fifteen Theater.
Shows will be broken into 15-minute slots at this fundraising event. Admission is $15 and covers the full 24 hours. For more information or to sign up for an open performance slot, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
