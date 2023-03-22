RAYMOND, Wash. — Tel Aviv Wind Quartet, a classical music group with a theatrical edge, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Raymond Theatre.
The group, made up of five Israeli musicians, puts on a whimsical show that bends the expectations of classical performance, using movement paired with music and complete with props, costumes and scenes.
This concert will be presented as part of the theater's Sunday Afternoon Live series. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
