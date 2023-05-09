CANNON BEACH — "Sylvia," a play about a couple and their newly-adopted dog, will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse.
The play, written by A.R. Gurney, is focused on Sylvia, a street smart lab and poodle mix that brings differing reactions from financial trader Greg and schoolteacher Kate after a recent move. Antics ensue and perspectives change as the group learn to get along.
Additional performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and on May 19 and 20, May 26 to May 28, June 2 and June 3. One 3 p.m. matinee is set for May 21.
Admission is $20 to $25. For more information, call 503-436-1242 or visit www.coastertheatre.com.
