CANNON BEACH — Ken Ludwig’s “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” is the latest installment in the Coaster Theatre Playhouse’s 2023 season, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Directed by Patrick Lathrop, this swashbuckling comic tale is packed with thrills, romance, laughter and beloved characters.
More than two dozen shows are scheduled through Sept. 3, running at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with Thursday shows scheduled between July 13 and Aug. 24. Admission is $20 to $25, tickets available at www.coastertheatre.com.
