ASTORIA – The Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club will host a field day exercise at the southwest corner of 12th and Exchange streets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
This event will take place as part of a national exercise, demonstrating the science and skill of public radio broadcasting, as well as its service to the greater community.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.w7buhams.club.
