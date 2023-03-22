CANNON BEACH — Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the inaugural performance of "Suite Surrender," directed by John Hoff, at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse.
An additional show will follow at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by performances on March 31, April 7 to 8, April 14 to 15 and April 21 to 22. A matinee show will be offered at 3 p.m. April 16.
The play is set is 1942 and follows two Hollywood divas, with assistants, luggage and a lap dog in tow, as they're assigned to the same hotel suite.
Featured actors include Marcus Liotta as Bernard S. Dunlap, Shay Knorr as Claudia McFadden, Cyndi Fisher as Athena Sinclair, Toddy Adams as Murphy Stephens, David Sweeney as Mr. Pippett, Maren Kain as Dora Del Rio, Cathey Ryan as Mrs. Everett P. Osgood, Carson Schulte as Francis and Bryan Lelek as Otis. Admission is $20 to $25. For more information, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
