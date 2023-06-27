ASTORIA — Indie folk and soul quartet Sturtz will perform a set of acoustic songs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at KALA.
The quartet, made up of Andrew Sturtz on guitar, Jim Herlihy on banjo, Courtlyn Carpenter on cello and Will Kuepper on bass, released their debut album “You’ve Done This Before” in 2021.
The group’s sound has been described as part acoustic rock and part psychedelic folk with soft harmonies. While on tour, they are working on a follow up album.
Admission is $20. Doors open at 7 p.m., ages 16 and over suggested. Tickets are available at the door and at www.kalaastoria.com.
