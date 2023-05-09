ASTORIA — “New Visionaries,” a juried group exhibit by 30 student artists from Oregon universities, will open at LightBox Photographic Gallery Friday.
This collection is made up of work that uses various image processing techniques, each reflecting the eye of the photographer. Oregon university art department students exhibiting are Coast Weekend Photo Contest winner Nathan Burton, of Astoria.
LightBox will host an artist reception to celebrate the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. “New Visionaries” will be displayed through June 7. For more information, visit www.lightbox-photographic.com.
