ASTORIA — String quintet Syrabite5 is scheduled to perform at the Liberty Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The group fuses indie compositions with the groove and dance genres, dazzling audiences with their luxurious sound and unexpected programming.
Sybarite5 will be joined by special guests James Shields on clarinet, Carin Miller on bassoon and Jeff Garza on french horn, all of the Oregon Symphony.
Reserved seating for the event is $17 to $37. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a reception with the artists will follow the performance.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required for attendees.
For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
