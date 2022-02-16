SALEM – Artists are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's 2023 stamp art competitions.
Winning artwork will be used to produce collector's stamps and other promotional items, with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon's fish, wildlife and their habitats, as well as a $2,000 award in each category.
Divisions include the Habitat Conservation Stamp, which must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat; the Waterfowl Stamp Contest, which must feature the greater scaup in its natural habitat; and the Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest, featuring the mountain quail in a natural habitat setting.
Entries will be accepted between Aug. 26 and up to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR., 97302. Entries can be mailed or hand delivered.
To view entries from previous years, or to find out more information on contest rules, eligible species, and how to order stamps and art prints, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest.
