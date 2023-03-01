ASTORIA — Stage manger Olivia Johnston will lead a workshop on the back-of-house activity that keeps theater productions afloat, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Johnston has enjoyed lending her talents to the Ten Fifteen Theater’s “Birds of a Feather,” “Suddenly Last Summer” and others. She values crafting audience experiences has enjoyed finding her niche in theater, and is excited to share her knowledge with others.
This workshop will cover timelines and production scheduling, script analysis for props and cues, the stage manager’s role in auditions and rehearsals and more. For more information, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
