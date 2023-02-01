ASTORIA — Actor and stage combat choreographer Sam Dinkowitz will lead a two-day workshop focused on hand-to-hand stage combat skills, offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"Compile a combat kit full of moves like punches, slaps, chokes, hair pulls, and the crowd-pleasing knee to the face," reads a description of the workshop on Ten Fifteen's website. "Bring your friends. And then slap them. Safely."
Dinkowitz, who lives in Astoria, has spent two seasons at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, training in professional stage combat. For more information about this workshop, contact 503-298-5255 or visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
