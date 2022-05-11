SEASIDE — The Seaside Downtown Development Association will host the Spring Wine Walk on Saturday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Seaside.
Coinciding with Oregon Wine Month, this event will feature tastings from more than a dozen local wineries, plus refreshments from downtown merchants. Find wine walk maps at the Seaside Carousel Mall and Holiday Inn Express & Suites from 1 to 6 p.m.
Admission for the event is $20, plus the cost of tastings. For more information, visit www.seasidedowntown.com.
