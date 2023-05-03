ASTORIA — The Wildlife Center of the North Coast will host its annual Birds of a Feather Spring Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Meet interpreters and learn about the work of the wildlife center during facility tours and an open house. Learn about what to do in an encounter with a baby bird, about nesting habits and how to coexist with wildlife in the spring.
A native plant sale, raffle prizes and kids’ activities will be offered as part of the event. Winners of a youth art contest will also be announced.
Admission is free for this event. Purchases will support wildlife rehabilitation, education and conservation. For more information, visit www.coastwildlife.org.
