RAYMOND, Wash. — Special Consensus, a bluegrass group known for mentoring young musicians, will perform as part of the Sunday Afternoon Live series at the Raymond Theatre 2 p.m. Sunday.
The group was founded by Greg Cahill in 1975. Through his effort, the band has seen an ever-changing lineup of budding bluegrass musicians and has supported pre-K through college-level music education in the genre.
Their current lineup includes Cahill on banjo, Dan Eubanks on upright bass, Michael Prewitt on mandolin and Greg Blake on guitar. Special Consensus’ latest album, “Great Blue North,” a tribute to the bluegrass players of Canada, is set for release on May 12.
Admission is $25 at the door or $20 in advance. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.