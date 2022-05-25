SEASIDE – The Sou’Wester Garden Club will host its 25th annual plant sale at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will offer a selection of houseplants and outdoor varieties grown by garden club members alongside garden art, homemade baked goods and preserves.
All proceeds from the sale will support community initiatives. A raffle and silent auction will also benefit local grants for gardens, schools and conservation programs. The raffle drawing, offering three garden items, will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday. Winners need not be present.
This event is free and open to the public. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 each, six for $5 or 15 for $10. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/souwestergardenclub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.