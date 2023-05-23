SEASIDE — The Sou’wester Garden Club will host its annual plant sale, displaying hanging baskets, planters, decorative antiques for gardens and more from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center.
The sale will offer a collection of plants grown by Sou'wester Garden Club members as well as a bake sale featuring cardamom and rustic bread, rhubarb and local berry crisps. Gardeners will also be on hand to answer questions and give plant advice.
A silent auction will be held at 11:30 a.m., with items up for auction including a vintage bird cage, a honeybee cart and a garden water feature.
The Sou’wester Garden Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month from September through June. For more information, call 503-738-5527.
