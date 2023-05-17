SEASIDE — The Harbor, an Astoria advocacy group for survivors of domestic abuse, will host its annual Soup Bowl Benefit Night at the Bob Chisholm Community Center at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ceramic bowls, handcrafted by Astoria potter Richard Rowland and a group of volunteers, will be offered for purchase at the event. The group has been making bowls to benefit The Harbor for more than 20 years.
The event will also offer dishes from local restaurants, auction items and a series of speakers, presenting on topics related to well-being, identity, conflict resolution and restorative justice.
Tickets are $60 each, doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.harbornw.org.
