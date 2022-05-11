ASTORIA – Enjoy a soup dinner at The Harbor’s annual Soup Bowl benefit night, held at The Loft at The Red Building on Saturday at 5 p.m.
This event benefits victims of assault and domestic violence. Dinner guests will be invited to choose a handmade ceramic bowl, donated by potter Richard Rowland, and enjoy soup, bread and signature cocktails. A silent auction will be held during the dinner event, hosted by author and actor David Frei.
Guest speakers will include Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Clatsop County Circuit Court Judge Cindee Matyas and a local survivor sharing her experience. Following the event, an after-party will be held at Astoria Arts and Movement Center at 8 p.m., featuring live music from Ginger Vitus.
Tickets for the dinner are $60, which include admission to all events. After-party admission alone is $20. For more information, visit www.harbornw.org.
